JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Evercore ISI

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JBLU. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.70.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 715.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,630,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 1,430,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,041,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,217 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,256,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,360,000 after acquiring an additional 805,404 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,932.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 588,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 559,917 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,878,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,875,000 after purchasing an additional 521,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

