Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.74. 162,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 890,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.
In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $36,437.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,346.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth $71,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
