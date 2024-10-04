Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $223.02 and last traded at $225.91. 10,667,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 61,428,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

Get Apple alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,619 shares of company stock valued at $101,352,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.