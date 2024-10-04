Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Up 2% – What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.20 and last traded at $37.18. Approximately 10,620,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 57,098,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

The stock has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.11 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,814,881 shares of company stock valued at $648,616,023 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,875,000 after acquiring an additional 277,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,871,000 after purchasing an additional 167,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

