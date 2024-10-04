Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.08. 3,037,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 13,191,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

