SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.63. 3,255,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 35,300,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOUN has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.73.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 93.28% and a negative net margin of 195.65%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 39,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $193,872.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,560,411 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 659,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 535,275 shares of company stock worth $2,802,644. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 108.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

