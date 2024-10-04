NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.75 and last traded at $118.25. Approximately 66,544,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 427,641,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $15,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,494,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,223,056,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $15,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,494,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,223,056,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $4,840,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,380,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,077,958.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,077,403 shares of company stock worth $486,699,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.