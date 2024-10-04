Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.12 and last traded at $101.24. Approximately 7,494,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 22,263,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.23.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.70, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

