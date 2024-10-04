Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 1.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.46 and last traded at $40.98. Approximately 7,065,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 82,867,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $6.50 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.