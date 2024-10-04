Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Should You Buy?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.16. 5,887,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 7,140,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.31.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 196.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 21,662 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 30,075 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

