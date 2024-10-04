Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Up 2.5% – Should You Buy?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $172.64 and last traded at $171.68. 3,610,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 31,307,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.47.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.14, for a total transaction of $1,671,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,171,910 shares in the company, valued at $195,873,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.14, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,171,910 shares in the company, valued at $195,873,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,452 shares of company stock worth $52,950,238 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

