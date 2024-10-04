Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Time to Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $162.86 and last traded at $162.63. Approximately 7,325,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 58,544,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.75.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

The stock has a market cap of $263.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

