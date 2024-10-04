Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Truist Financial

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Albany International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIN

Albany International Price Performance

Albany International stock opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albany International has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $99.41.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.17 million. Albany International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 5,971.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,755,000 after purchasing an additional 672,631 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 670,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,814,000 after purchasing an additional 181,814 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,592,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,961,000 after purchasing an additional 53,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,192,000 after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.