Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $222.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.92.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.4 %

RGA opened at $214.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $140.39 and a 1 year high of $227.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.37.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,628,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,476,000 after buying an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 825,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,497,000 after purchasing an additional 45,709 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 584,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,083,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 507,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,244,000 after purchasing an additional 442,883 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

