United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $565.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Thursday. Robert W. Baird currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $694.46.

URI opened at $789.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $826.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $734.55 and a 200 day moving average of $694.51.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 31.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 241.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $779,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

