KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

NYSE KNOP opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $224.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.75. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $74.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 0.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -13.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth $229,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 297.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

