Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Orange stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.22. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Orange by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,757,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,522,000 after purchasing an additional 48,093 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Orange by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,042,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 60,606 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Orange by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 155,549 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Orange by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 310,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 44,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Orange by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 266,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the period.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

