Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DBD. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

NYSE:DBD opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.32. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $47.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 226.25% and a net margin of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $939.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $41,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,801.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 1,100 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.34 per share, with a total value of $41,074.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,801.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $46,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,262 shares in the company, valued at $984,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,650 shares of company stock worth $141,935. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at about $12,849,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,103,000 after acquiring an additional 198,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 233.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 174,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 682,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 94,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth $3,243,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

