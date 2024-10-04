Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.82.

Shares of BERY opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

