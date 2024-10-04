StockNews.com Upgrades Energizer (NYSE:ENR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.38.

ENR opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.86 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 137.24% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Energizer in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 27.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 2,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

