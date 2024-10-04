Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Caleres Stock Performance

Caleres stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.91. Caleres has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $44.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.80 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Caleres by 1.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Caleres by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Caleres by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Further Reading

