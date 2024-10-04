Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Jon Blotner Sells 6,055 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Jon Blotner sold 6,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $321,338.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,698.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jon Blotner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE W opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $76.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wayfair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wayfair from $91.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Wayfair by 210.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

