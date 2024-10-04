Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Antero Resources from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AR

Antero Resources Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE AR opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.30 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 269.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,453,000 after buying an additional 2,893,395 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,604 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 488.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,428,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 7,781.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 941,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,288,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.