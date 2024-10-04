GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Mark Mccaffrey Sells 5,500 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $855,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,486,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,684 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $422,005.32.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $906,125.00.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $154.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.13. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.15 and a 52-week high of $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.31.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in GoDaddy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.54.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

