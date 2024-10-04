Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WMB. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Williams Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $48.21 on Thursday. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

