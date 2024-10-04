Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on WMB. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Williams Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.23.
Williams Companies Price Performance
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
