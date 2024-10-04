Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.64.

CHH stock opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $134.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $1,019,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,709,646.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $1,019,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,383 over the last 90 days. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

