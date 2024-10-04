Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 57 ($0.76) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Life Science REIT in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Life Science REIT from GBX 45 ($0.60) to GBX 36 ($0.48) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of LABS stock opened at GBX 39.30 ($0.53) on Thursday. Life Science REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 31.30 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 74.20 ($0.99). The firm has a market cap of £137.55 million, a PE ratio of -660.20 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Life Science REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,333.33%.

