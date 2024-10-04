NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOV. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.54.

NYSE:NOV opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. NOV has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NOV will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in NOV by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 72,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NOV by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 86,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,278 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of NOV by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

