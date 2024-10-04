Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $276,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,311,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -89.52 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,388,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 908.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,767,000 after buying an additional 937,483 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 188.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,844,000 after buying an additional 881,004 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,600,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 40.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,835,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,931,000 after acquiring an additional 533,278 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

