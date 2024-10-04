NOV (NYSE:NOV) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.54.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NOV during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in NOV during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

