Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Generac Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $158.12 on Thursday. Generac has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $169.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.87 and its 200 day moving average is $142.05.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Generac will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at $89,346,790.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $155,707,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,282,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Generac by 432.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after acquiring an additional 318,664 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 831.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Generac by 29.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

