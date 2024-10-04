Calix’s (CALX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Calix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Calix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Calix

Calix Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CALX opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.74. Calix has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calix will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,850,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Calix in the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the second quarter worth $430,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Calix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.