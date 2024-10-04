GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

GFL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Shares of GFL opened at $39.75 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,851,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after buying an additional 2,935,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,053,000 after acquiring an additional 683,120 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,221,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,213,000 after acquiring an additional 411,128 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,649,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,182 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,911,000 after purchasing an additional 595,259 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

