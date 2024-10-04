Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 12,735 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 445.7% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 153,291 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,924,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 398.6% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 154,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 123,359 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,269.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 120,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,686.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 113,805 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

IHF stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08. The company has a market cap of $824.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

