Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,543,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,678,000 after purchasing an additional 518,795 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,144,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,615,000 after purchasing an additional 169,458 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,520,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,907,000 after buying an additional 536,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $70.92 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $71.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.