NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $57,066,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,934,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,913,000 after buying an additional 637,572 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,755,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,174,000 after buying an additional 328,238 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,633,000 after acquiring an additional 298,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 218.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,808,000 after acquiring an additional 294,530 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $94.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $95.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

