Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $74.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.82. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

