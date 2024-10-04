NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 13,621 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,621 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 615,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 184,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 420.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 147,236 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 170,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 136,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of UTF stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

