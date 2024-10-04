NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 41.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 187,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,335,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,572,000 after purchasing an additional 67,469 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $9,867,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,317,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,422,000 after buying an additional 42,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 50,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE FE opened at $43.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

