NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 137.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 30.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,272.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,277.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,065.04. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $614.22 and a 1-year high of $1,376.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

