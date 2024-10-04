NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,381 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 828.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 158,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 141,052 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.48.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.41.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

