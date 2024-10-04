NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 121,347 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,347 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 157.1% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 754.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

