NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $111.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 273.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $112.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.64.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,077,248 shares of company stock valued at $115,353,156. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

