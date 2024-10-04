Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,093 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 689,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 156,450 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 377,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,836,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 266,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $21.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

