Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 303,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in Enbridge by 4.5% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 62,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $954,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of ENB opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

