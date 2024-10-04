Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Stake Lessened by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $36.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

