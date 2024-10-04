NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $204.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $119.86 and a twelve month high of $211.57.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W downgraded Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

