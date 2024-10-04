NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in R. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $142.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.28. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.31 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 42.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

