iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816,502 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.30% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILF. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 629,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after buying an additional 338,093 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,464,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ILF stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $29.83.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

