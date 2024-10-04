Evercore ISI Upgrades Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) to Strong-Buy

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STTK. Needham & Company LLC cut Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright lowered Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shattuck Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of STTK opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 2,067.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 704.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth about $174,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

